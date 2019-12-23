Miley Cyrus releases 'Sad Christmas song' as Cody Simpson is spotted with Playboy model in NYC

Looks like Miley may not be ending 2019 on a sweet note after all. As per latest reports, Cody Simpson was spotted in chilly New York City along with Playboy model Jordy Murray.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson often keep their fans hooked on to each other's gram. From entertaining videos to PDA-filled photos, Miley and Cody's whirlwind romance was talk of the town especially after the pop star's tumultuous relationship with Liam Hemsworth came to an end. Now, looks like Miley may not be ending 2019 on a sweet note after all. According to latest reports, Cody Simpson was spotted in chilly New York City along with Playboy model Jordy Murray sparking breakup rumours.

The Australian heartthrob singer was spotted on Saturday and there was no sign of Miley anywhere. On the other hand, Miley took to social media to share a new ballad titled 'Sad Christmas Song'. Taking to Instagram, Miley's song offered hope for the ones who are not surrounded by their loved ones during this time of the year.

The 'Wrecking Ball's singer wrote, "A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays. Was feeling like shit cause I couldn’t be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone . In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate! If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! You are as special as a snowflake , beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope , peace , and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins!"

Well, we wonder if we should join the dots?

Credits :Instagram

Read More