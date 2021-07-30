Miley Cyrus REVEALS to be working hard on her upcoming album ‘back home in Tennessee’

Miley Cyrus fans, gather around! We have some good news for you, as the singer has reportedly revealed to be working on a new album. In an interview promoting her brand new Gucci fragrance, the singer, 28, has opened up about working on her music and releasing an album soon. According to People, via Just Jared, Miley has revealed to be spending a lot of time with her nephew Bear “back home in Tennessee” while she works on her “next record.”

Miley’s younger brother Braison and wife Stella welcomed their first child in June. According to Just Jared, her brand new album comes following the news of her signing a new record deal with a new label. Ever since the beginning of her career, this will count as her fourth label. Cyrus was previously signed under Hollywood Records as well. Most recently, she was also an artist for RCA Records.

Earlier in 2021, the Wrecking Ball singer had also made history on the Billboard Hot 100 chart when her ‘Without You’ remix with The Kid LAROI had entered the chart at number 10. The song was her 10th song to achieve that feat in the chart. Miley now holds the record of being the youngest female artist to have songs charting at top 10 in the Billboard Hot 100 across three decades - 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s.

The singer had taken to her social media to share the incredible news with her fans. Thanking her fans, she wrote an emotional message stating that her achievements have way more to do with her fans, than herself. Fans are already hoping that Miley’s next album gets a release date soon, and the singer can boast of her future achievements.

