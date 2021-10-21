Miley Cyrus reveals being criticized due to her 'authentic & genuine' vocals

Miley Cyrus has recently opened up on getting negative feedback over her vocals. During a chat with Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich for Interview magazine, via ET Canada, Cyrus, 28, has revealed the criticisms she has received over her voice and had a candid discussion about her cover of Metallica's hit Nothing Else Matters.

Elaborating on the recording process of the cover, Cyrus explained how the song has meant something to her "on the deepest level." She reveals having had to record her vocals at her home while the COVID-19 pandemic was on. “I even went down to some of those octaves, because singing those super-low lead vocals is so satisfying,” Miley added. While discussing the process, the singer revealed having been criticized for sounding "like a man." “My whole life, whether in vocal training or just continuing to hone my craft, it’s always been about, ‘Why do you sound like a man? Where’s your f**king falsetto, b**ch? Why can’t you sing the high octave of ‘Party in the U.S.A.’ anymore?'” she noted.

Praising Metallica's song, Miley revealed that she got to use the "authentic" and "genuine sound" while singing in the low register. “My voice is how I represent myself. It’s how I express myself. I’ve worked with so many people who tell me, ‘We’re going to have to bring in a singer to hit those high parts.’ You know, ‘falsetto’ is this Latin term for when a boy goes through puberty, but they still want him to sing in the choir. It means ‘false,'” Miley opened up.

Cyrus expressed that she didn't have to sing Nothing Else Matters "in the way that females are supposed to sing," which further helped her cover the song in her own way. "You can hear that at the end of the song when I take the gloves off and just start flying. That part of the song really grabs people. It’s that lower register of my voice. So I’m grateful to have a song where I can lean into that," she added.

