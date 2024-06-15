Miley Cyrus Reveals Dolly Parton Had 'Tough' Conversation With Her Before 2024 Grammy Awards

During a recent episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, viewers watched Miley Cyrus perform on stage and express her profound respect and love for her godmother, Dolly Parton. At 78 years old, Parton serves as an essential role model for Cyrus, who admires Parton's ability to impart meaningful messages through her songs.

For Cyrus, Parton's appeal lies in her willingness to engage in challenging conversations. This trait not only showcases Parton's personal strength but also underscores the profound influence she has had on Cyrus's life and career.

During a later appearance, Miley Cyrus shared advice from her gay godmother. When Cyrus questioned whether to perform at the 2024 Grammy Awards, Parton encouraged her to make the most of the opportunity.

In the interview, Miley Cyrus recalls the conversation she had with the radio host, "'I told her, 'I'm wondering if I'm going to do the Grammys or not. She said, ‘Well, of course, you're gonna do the Grammys. And you're not just gonna show up but you're gonna show off. And you're gonna be everything that you are sitting right here in front of me."

Parton continued on the shock, self-acceptance, and speaking for those in need, pointing to the exterior reflections like beauty, hair, and makeup, which she further explained performers put on as armor.

Cyrus went on to explain that it wasn’t a means of imitating legend Parton’s singing techniques or even her personality.

"She wasn't telling me to be Dolly," Cyrus explained. "She wasn't telling me to be fabulous, hide behind the sparkles and the hair. She was telling me to be me."

These words from her godmother made Cyrus realize a lot about their dynamics.

Inside Miley Cyrus' unique celebrity circle: From Beyonce collaborations to Dolly Parton teasers

Miley Cyrus said that she does not have many friends who are also popular celebrities thus revealing that she does not have many friends in Hollywood.

However, she said that she was not very active and did not play a significant role in the community of artists, performers, and celebrities.

"I am not very active, I would say or very a part of my community of other artists and entertainers and celebrities," Cyrus said. "It just doesn't feel like my people when I'm in that room. But there are certain artists, like Beyonce we've known each other for a long time.

On Beyonce's latest Cowboy Carter album, Cyrus appears on the song II Most Wanted. Parton discussed the concept of her, Cyrus, and Run the World singer all singing her song Jolene live last week in an interview with Rachel Smith of ET.

"Well, that would be amazing, wouldn't it? Well, it could happen. Never say never," Parton jokingly replied.

The episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with Cyrus is still being aired today and viewers have the opportunity to watch it on Netflix.

