Miley Cyrus reveals her workout routine with gay men: 'We do a whole class based off of Nicki Minaj'

Miley Cyrus is known for her energetic and captivating performances on stage, but what keeps her in top shape? In a recent interview, the pop star revealed her workout routine, which includes a unique twist. Cyrus, who has been a vocal supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, shares that she enjoys working out with a group of gay men and incorporates a whole class based on the music and style of Nicki Minaj. Let's take a closer look at how Cyrus stays fit while embracing diversity and inclusivity.

Miley explains working out with gay men creates a supportive workout environment

Cyrus explains that working out with a group of gay men has created a supportive and empowering environment. She values the camaraderie and friendship that comes with this dynamic, as they motivate and inspire each other during their fitness sessions. By surrounding herself with a diverse group, Cyrus feels a sense of belonging and inclusivity, which enhances her overall workout experience.

Embracing Nicki Minaj's influence

One unique aspect of Cyrus's workout routine is the integration of Nicki Minaj's music and style. As a long-time fan of the rapper, Cyrus finds Minaj's songs to be incredibly empowering and energizing, making them the perfect soundtrack for her workouts. From high-energy beats to fierce lyrics, Minaj's music adds an extra boost of motivation and excitement to Cyrus's fitness sessions.

Fusing music and movement

Cyrus and her workout group take their fitness routine to the next level by incorporating choreography inspired by Nicki Minaj's performances. They learn and practice dance routines that match the rhythm and intensity of Minaj's songs, turning their workouts into a fun and dynamic experience. This fusion of music and movement not only helps Cyrus stay fit but also allows her to express herself creatively.

Miley Cyrus's workout routine reflects her commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and self-expression. By working out with a group of gay men and incorporating elements of Nicki Minaj's music and style, Cyrus creates an empowering and supportive environment that fuels her fitness journey. Her dedication to maintaining a healthy lifestyle while embracing different perspectives and celebrating individuality is an inspiration to her fans and the LGBTQ+ community.

