Miley Cyrus REVEALS losing her & Liam Hemsworth's Malibu home affected their marriage: I always will love him

While speaking to Howard Stern, Miley Cyrus shared how her and Liam Hemsworth's Malibu house burning down due to the California wildfires in 2018 played an important role in the ex-couple's conflicted marriage.

It was back in 2018 when Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's Malibu home burned down due to the California wildfires. According to the Slide Away singer, that moment of devastation affected her relationship with ex-husband Hemsworth severely. While confirming that alcohol was not to blame for the end of her and Liam's marriage, Miley noted on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM radio how they had been together since 16 and when their house burned down, they were engaged.

While the couple back then wasn't sure if they were actually going to get married, things changed when they lost their Malibu home with the 28-year-old singer's voice also being affected because of the trauma. Moreover, she was in South Africa at the time so Cyrus couldn't even come home with her animals tied to a post at the beach and she lost everything. Miley disclosed how she had Elvis polaroids given to her by her friends' grandmothers and other goods from artists she loved in her home. Every song Cyrus had ever written was in that house along with photographs given to her by her parents and even scripts.

"And so in trying to put that back together, instead of going, 'Oh, nature kind of did something I couldn’t do for myself; it forced me to let go,' I ran toward the fire. Which is not abnormal, a lot of animals do this and end up dying, like deers run into the forest," Miley explained, via Just Jared, and added, "You’re attracted to that heat and me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it, and not wanting to go, you know, ‘What could be purposeful about this?’ I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him. And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will."

On a concluding note, Cyrus admitted that there was "too much conflict" in their marriage as when she comes home, she wants to be anchored by someone and she doesn't get off on "drama or fighting."

For the unversed, Miley and Liam got married towards the end of 2018 and by August 2019, the pair confirmed they were heading for divorce.

