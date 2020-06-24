Miley Cyrus reveals she has washed her pixie mullet hair only TWICE in four months of lockdown

In her latest interview, Miley Cyrus' revelations are noteworthy as she spoke about being sober for six months, the lockdown phase and her sartorial choices.

Miley Cyrus' latest interview has been grabbing eyeballs for various reasons. The singer, who rarely bothers by what fans, media and her followers think about her, opened up on a variety of things in her latest interview as a guest on Variety's The Big Ticket podcast. The 'Wrecking Ball' singer's revelations are noteworthy as she spoke about being sober for six months, the lockdown phase and her sartorial choices.

Speaking with Variety's Marc Malkin, Miley revealed that she has washed her hair only twice during the four months of lockdown in the US. The 27-year-old singer, who sports a fuss-free pixie mullet hairdo, said, "In the past four months I think I’ve washed my hair twice. Once for you and once for Sir Elton John." She revealed that before her Tuesday interview she had washed her hair back in April. In May, Miley got mom Tish Cyrus to give her a hair cut with some help from her hair stylist. While not everyone was in love with Miley's new hair, the singer rocked it like a total boss.

For the interview, Miley was seen wearing a simple white top. "I put on a white button-down twice in my entire life. Once for this and once for when I interviewed Senator Elizabeth Warren," the singer hilariously remarked. Miley's biggest revelation was her being sober for the past six months since her vocal chord surgery.

ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus reveals the reason behind being sober for the past six months post her vocal cord surgery

Credits :Variety

Share your comment ×