Miley Cyrus reveals that she might never tour again in a recent post; Says she is on 'Endless summer vacation'

Miley Cyrus dropped a truth bomb on her fans by saying she has no “desire” to tour anytime soon. Fans of the star were extremely disappointed that they won’t get the chance to see her on stage for a long time, if ever. Miley has finally posted a clarification following her statement, and fans are pouring nothing but love over the star.

Miley says she feels “connected” to fans

Many of Miley’s fans were heartbroken after the star said she would not be touring anymore. In a conversation with British Vogue, she looked back on her last tour, which was in 2014, and she said that she has no “desire” to do another. After the cover story was recently released, Miley took to her Instagram to clarify why she said what she did. She confessed that she feels "connected to my fans NOW more than ever."

She continued, "Performing for YOU has been some of the best days of my life & we will continue this journey together as we have for the last almost two decades." The wrecking ball singer clarified the intention behind her statement, saying,

Miley Cyrus on her decision to never tour again.

Miley also mentioned the archival looks she acquired from designers like Bob Mackie and said that they "don't travel well" and got candid about not wanting to sleep on the bus. She concluded the note by saying, "It isn't what's best for me right NOW, & if you've been following my career, you know that I always change, and the way I feel about that could too. Love you forever, I'm just on my Endless Summer Vacation."

Miley Cyrus talks about her last tour

In an interview with British Vogue, Miley revealed the reality of being a singer on tour. The star revealed that there is “no connection” and “no safety” in performing in front of thousands of people during a concert. She also pointed out that it is “not natural,” explaining, "It's also not natural. It's so isolating because if you're in front of 100,000 people, then you are alone."

Miley’s fans have been nothing but supportive of her decision not to tour; many of them flooded the comments section under her Instagram with words of encouragement. They assured the singer that they would love her no matter what.

