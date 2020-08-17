Miley Cyrus REVEALS what she’s looking for in her next partner post her split from Cody Simpson; Find out

In a recent interview, Midnight Sky singer Miley Cyrus opened up about what she’s looking for in her next partner. Scroll down to read more.

After her split from Cody Simpson, Miley Cyrus is opening about what she’s looking for in her next partner. The 27-year-old Midnight Sky singer was previously in a 10-year on-and-off relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth and then she quickly entered a brief fling with The Hills‘ Kaitlynn Carter. After breaking up with Kaitlynn, Miley started dating singer Cody Simpson and they just split after 10 months together. While appearing on Barstool Sports’ Call Me Daddy podcast, Miley discussed what she looks for in a potential partner these days.

“One of the things that are important to me in a relationship, besides acts of service, I like people taking care of themselves. I think the way someone treats himself is a reflection of the way that they’ll treat you. I’m like super into, like, clean eating. I mean, people taking care of themselves,” Miley said. “I knew that the place to meet my next partner was not going to be at like a f–king Burger King. If clean eating and self-maintenance are going to be important – I know to look in communities where those people are going to gather.”

“I now no longer look at any sort of AA meetings because I myself, I don’t really want to help someone on their journey of addiction, because I need to take care of my own self,” Miley continued.

“But I do know, you as someone that’s living a sober lifestyle, don’t go to the club looking for your next partner, you know? So put yourself in places where you’ll be successful so you don’t get stuck on, ‘I’m just always wasting my time, meeting these kinds of people.’ It’s like you can really control the kind of people that are going to flow in and out of your life and you can create a filtration system. So I’ve filtered my life of what I will accept and what I will not.”

