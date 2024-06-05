Miley Cyrus Reveals Why She Wears Heels to the Gym? Shares 'Practice How You Perform'

Pop star Miley Cyrus has spilled what her workout fit is like- and it is no less glam than the singer’s stage outfit. In an interview with W magazine, Cyrus shared that she prefers to go to the gym in heels. Why? The Flowers hitmaker’s mantra is 'Practice how you perform.’

Miley Cyrus on her gym stilettos, performer persona, and relationship with Beyonce

While talking to the outlet, Cyrus said, “The gym looks really tough, but then I’ve got my ivory Gucci slingbacks because they remind me of Marilyn ­Monroe.” It is also done in attempts to “feminize” her workout space, because, in her words, the gym can look super ugly sometimes. This not only helps with her physique but also aids with maintaining her persona on stage. "I definitely have a persona—an expanded, fully realized version of myself that I tap into as a performer," said the former Disney star.

"But then there’s a level of my life that’s super intimate, sacred, and secret,” she adds.

As Cyrus continues, she mentions how much impact fellow singers Beyonce and Dolly Parton have had on her, especially on how they share Cyrus’ concept of a performer persona. While speaking about Beyonce, whom the Hannah Montana fame also collaborated with on the former's latest album Cowboy Carter, Cyrus revealed they share a very “cute” bond. She has locked down her private life and has grown strategic with what she shares with the public, and Cyrus confirms that Beyonce has the same mantra. "Sometimes, I forget to talk about things that are a normal part of my day-to-day, like texting with Beyoncé," The relationship sprawls larger than the songwriting collaboration, be it with Beyonce or with Cyrus’ godmother and famed country singer Dolly Parton.

Miley Cyrus reflects on her Grammy win

Cyrus reflected on her historic Grammy win this year for the megahit Flowers from Endless Summer Vacation. She expressed that it was hard for her to be taken seriously in the industry until this moment. While she has been present as a singer for about two decades, a Grammy win, for record of the year and best pop solo performance, has only come to her now.

“No shade, but I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and this is my first time actually being taken seriously at the Grammys?” she told W magazine.

