Miley Cyrus is 'safe' following her flight's emergency landing as it gets struck by lightning

Miley Cyrus is sharing her recent flight scare experience. In a new post on Instagram, via ET, the pop superstar uploaded a video of her plane being struck by lightning attached to which was a picture of damage the plane had endured during the turbulence. Cyrus was on her way to Paraguay for the Asuncionico Festival where she was scheduled to headline the show.

In her post, Cyrus informed her fans that she was on the flight with her crew, band and her family members who were all going along with the Wrecking Ball singer to Paraguay. Cyrus wrote in her post as she kept her fans updated about her situation, "To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lightning." Fans then breathed a sigh of relief after she continued and mentioned, "My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing."

Check out Miley Cyrus' Instagram post below:

However, the Party in the USA singer also remarked that she and her entourage were unable to land in Paraguay and added a broken heart emoticon to express her disappointment as she comforted her fans and wrote, "I LOVE YOU." It is still unclear if Cyrus will be able to perform at the festival at all. On Tuesday, the festival was forced to cancel shows due to weather conditions which included the highly anticipated performances of Doja Cat and Machine Gun Kelly.

Meanwhile, Kelly managed to turn the situation around after his show was cancelled due to flooding on the concert grounds, he tweeted and called out fans to the front of his hotel and turned it into an impromptu performance.

