Miley Cyrus says Hannah Montana was the 'greatest gift a girl could ask for' in a letter for 15th anniversary

Miley Cyrus may have long past outgrown her Hannah Montana days but the 28-year-old singer will always keep her iconic alter-ego close to her heart. As the Disney show celebrated its 15th anniversary on March 24, Cyrus took to Twitter and Instagram to share a heartfelt love letter dedicated to Hannah whilst adorably taking the nostalgia route and using a Hannah Montana letterhead to pen her innermost thoughts.

Talking about how it's been a while for her and Montana, Cyrus disclosed she didn't know that the first time she slid those trademark blonde bangs over her forehead in the best attempt to "conceal" her identity and then slipping into a puke pink terry cloth robe with a bedazzled HM along with a heart is where Hannah would live forever. And it's not just in her but millions of people around the world. While Montana was Cyrus' "alter-ego", The Climb singer confessed there was a time in her life when Hannah Montana "held more of my identity in your glove than I did in my bare hands."

"We had an equal exchange in which you provided a superlative amount of fame in return for the anonymity I could gift to you. BUT, A LOT has changed since then. You were like a rocket that flew me to the moon + never brought me back down," Miley continued. While talking about she couldn't imagine when taping herself singing "I Love Rock N Roll" against a white wall in her mom's friend's kitchen in Nashville, Tennessee, the name typed in marquee style letters on the front of a first draft script would make "my wildest dreams a reality," Cyrus went down memory road and wrote, "You + I have been through it all together my friend. We've shared many firsts. A lot of lasts. Ups. Downs. Tears + Laughs."

Talking about how she lost her grandfather, who she lovingly referred to as Pappy, while filming for Hannah Montana Season 1, Cyrus shared how he couldn't see the first episode as he passed away a month before. However, he did get to see Hannah Montana commercials which ran during High School Musical and claimed that it was one of the proudest moments in his lifetime. "He was a badass democratic state legislature," Miley gushed. While her heart was broken because of her Pappy's death, it was also fulfilled to know that she could carry his name beside her dad Billy Ray Cyrus through every credit.

"I experienced falling in love for the first time in those years," Miley reminisced while also divulging how she started her period in a pair of white capris on the same day a "cute guy" was cast on her show and asked her to have lunch with him. Instead, Cyrus was in the bathroom with her mom Tish Cyrus sobbing and scrambling to find a pair of fresh denim.

Giving a shoutout to Hannah Montana's cast, Miley penned, "I gained so many friends over the 6 years spent on set. Emily Osment. Mitchell Musso. + Jason Earles became my family. I was seeing them more than my own." Besides her dad, of course, who drove her to work everyday untill her mom let her buy a Prius at the age of 15 with a permit. Her "co-pilot" was her grandmother, who she lovingly calls Mammie and who ran her fan club Miley World out of the dressing room kitchen she shared with her dad until her last day in 2011, which is one she will never forget. Cyrus recalled, "It was bittersweet to know I would be leaving you (a HUGE Piece of me) behind in Stage 9. Which is where I say I grew up when asked. It was my home. The finale episode was appropriately titled "Whenever I Go" after a final song by the teen pop sensation herself. You. Me? Hannah Montana. The first verse sings "Everything is about to change. A chapter ending but the stories only just begun. A page is turning for everyone." And closes on a soaring chorus belting "We might be apart but I hope you always know youll be with me wherever I go.""

"Hannah I hope you hear me + believe those words are true. You have all my love + upmost gratitude. Breathing life into you for those 6 years was an honor. I am indebted not only to you Hannah but to any + everyone who believed in me from the beginning. You all have my loyalty + deepest appreciation until the end. With all sincerity I say THANK YOU! To Disneys entire team, all fellow cast members, special guests, crew, + audition even when it required leaving town or making a cross country move which my siblings so selflessly underwent. Not a day goes by I forget where I came from. A building in Burbank, California with a room full of people with the power to fulfill my destiny. And that that did. They gave me you. The greatest gift a girl could ask for. I love you Hannah Montana. Forever, Miley" Cyrus signed off.

"Dear @HannahMontana, I still love you 15 years later. #HMForever," Miley tweeted. A minute after posting her letter, Hannah Montana's official Twitter (and Instagram) handle tweeted, "Nice to hear from you @MileyCyrus. It’s only been a decade."

Check out Miley Cyrus' wholesome letter to Hannah Montana on the show's 15th anniversary as well as the latter's quirky response below:

Nice to hear from you @MileyCyrus. It’s only been a decade. https://t.co/KXd01DpciK — Hannah Montana (@hannahmontana) March 24, 2021

Miley Cyrus and Hannah Montana will both be our spirit animals, always and forever!

