Miley Cyrus says her public divorce with Liam Hemsworth 'f**king sucked': I can’t accept the villainizing

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth parted ways last year. The singer recently opened up about going through the divorce in public.

It has been a year since Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth parted ways. The duo dated on and off for 10 years before they married in December 2018. However, the couple split in less than a year of their marriage. While Miley moved on with Kaitlynn Carter and eventually dated Cody Simpson, Liam found love in model Gabriella Brooks. The Midnight Sky singer recently opened up about her divorce and confessed it "f**king sucked" to experience the divorce in public.

Speaking in the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Miley said that the "villainizing" and reports around her divorce that really sucked. "What really sucked about it wasn’t the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don’t love each other the way that we used to anymore. That’s okay, I can accept that. I can’t accept the villainizing and just all those stories," she said.

She also added that she did not split with Liam and Kaitlynn overnight. While there were public moments between the singer and her ex-husband but there were also moments in private that led to where they stand today. "It’s just amazing to me that the public kind of thinks that there is no gap in time that they didn’t see that could possibly be what led to this. Like, it’s not, ‘One day you were happy on the carpet, and the next you’re making out with your friend in Italy,' what the f—? Well, there was a lot of time between that you didn’t see," she said.

Liam filed for the divorce in August 2019. The Hunger Games actor cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

