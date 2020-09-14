  1. Home
Miley Cyrus says ‘it’s crucial we make changes’ while encouraging voters; States that US is at ‘rock bottom’

Miley Cyrus encouraged her fans to vote in this cycle of US Presidential elections which is in November, read what she said below.
146735 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 04:05 pm
Miley Cyrus says 'it's crucial we make changes' while encouraging voters; States that US is at 'rock bottom'
Miley Cyrus is opening about her thoughts on politics. During a new interview with Nova 96.9′s Fitzy & Wippa, the 27-year-old singer talked about the importance of voting in the upcoming presidential election, and said that she plans on getting involved in encouraging her fans to vote. “Listen I’m 27 and I know I’ve ever experienced an election this important in my life and hopefully not again in my lifetime,” Miley shared. 

 

“I can’t express the importance enough, especially if young people are getting out there and being active and making sure that their friends, their family are voting and have the information about whether it’s mailing in, about the state of our country right now. It’s just crucial that we get out there and make changes and we have someone fit for the job of running our country.”

 

Miley then went on to say that she believes more young people are getting involved in politics this election than they did in 2016. “I think young people are really stepping up to the plate, really taking charge and getting mobilized, working and advocating tirelessly. I really think so, I think that you know it’s kind of Rock bottom here right now,” Miley continued. 

 

“I think it’s desperate times, I think people will really step up. I don’t believe in don’t worry be happy, I believe that worry is healthy. Worry is why we are washing our hands, wearing our masks, keeping our distance. I believe in realism and not saying everything is going to be okay.” 

 

Credits :Nova 96.9′s Fitzy & Wippa, Getty Images

Anonymous 1 day ago

Lol this is the ultimate Miley Cyrus also has political views and we we we r listening to her views ROFLLLL plz stick to sticking ur tongue out for pix plzzz

