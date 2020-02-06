Miley Cyrus sells her Malibu mansion and incurs a HUGE loss post her split with Liam Hemsworth; Deets Inside

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's divorce came through a few days ago. Now, a report reveals that the singer has sold her house she bought beside Liam's house almost four years ago.

Miley Cyrus is moving away from her past for good. The singer was married to Liam Hemsworth for a little less than a year before the two parted ways. Their divorce came through a few days ago. While the news of their divorce made the headlines, a new report has revealed that Miley has sold her Malibu house detaching from her past. The singer bought her pad beside the Hunger Games star ranch-style retreat back in 2016. As the divorce came through, the Wrecking Ball singer decided to sell the house and she was ready to incur a huge loss.

As per a Radar Online report, the 27-year-old songstress bought the two-story home near the Paradise Cove for a whopping $2.525 million. The report states that Miley sold the house at a loss of $1 million, $1.7 million to be more specific. The international outlet reveals that the house was sold on January 24, just four days Miley and Liam's divorce settlement took place.

Miley had filed for an excavation and drilling permit for the house in July 2019 eight months after the Woolsey fire damaged her house. Miley had previously confirmed that the fire had wrecked her home and shared visuals of the aftermath. The damage could be one of the factors behind the fall in the sale price.

Miley had already moved on from her relationship with Liam last year. The singer is currently dating Aussie singer Cody Simpson. The two singers made their relationship official on Instagram soon after they began dating. Recently, they set Instagram on fire with some sizzling pictures together. Check it out here: PHOTOS: Miley Cyrus stuns in lingerie as she enjoys date night with boyfriend Cody Simpson; Check out

