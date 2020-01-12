Miley Cyrus showers her 'favorite human' Cody Simpson with love on his birthday; Here's how she celebrated it

Miley Cyrus took to her social media to celebrate Cody Simpson's birthday. The loverboy turned 23 on January 11 and Miley couldn't stop gushing about him.

Miley Cyrus turned Instagram red (or rather monochrome) to celebrate her lover boy Cody Simpson's birthday. The Aussie singer turned 23 on January 11 and it gave the Wrecking Ball singer to indulge in some much-welcomed social media PDA. The 27-year-old singer, who has been dating the singer a few weeks after her split with Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlyn Carter, took to her Instagram Stories to wish Cody. Miley shared a selfie taken with the birthday boy and penned an adorable birthday message for him.

In the picture, Cody and Miley pose sporting matching face masks. Miley shared the picture with the message: "Happy birthday to my favorite human to get weird with on the entire earth." She ended the note with a skull and crossbones emoji. She followed it with a second photo where she wrote, "Happy birthday to my best friend in the entire world @codysimpson," adding six skulls and crossbones emojis. "I love you and your pirate life!" she added.

While the singer wished her beau on social media, the duo couldn't celebrate his birthday together. The singer celebrated his birthday at the Emporio Armani fashion show in Milan, where he was walking the ramp, a Daily Mail report states. Given his prior commitments, Miley gave Cody his birthday gift a few days in advance. Miley gifted Cody a doctor bag with a crown logo and the words "Prince Neptune" inscribed on it. The inscription is the singer's alter name, which he has used on Twitter as well.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus gives a beautiful ode to Liam Hemsworth in her decade in review video, leaves out Cody Simpson

Read More