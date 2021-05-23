Miley Cyrus shows off her post jab arm, calls getting vaccinated for COVID 19 'cooler' than Led Zeppelin

Miley Cyrus got vaccinated and took to her Instagram to share a picture of the same saying it was 'cooler' than Led Zeppelin.

Miley Cyrus has now joined the long list of celebrities who have gotten vaccinated and are now encouraging their fans to do the same, of course, every celebrity has their own way of doing it. Cyrus, took to Instagram to share a picture of herself where she was seen with her eyes shut, showing off a band-aid on her arm, suggesting that she had taken her COVID-19 vaccination shot. The 28-year-old singer through her caption confirmed that she was vaccinated with a quirky caption.

Miley was seen dressed in a black t-shirt that featured Led Zeppelin's iconic Icarus logo. Hinting at the same in her caption, the Wrecking Ball singer wrote, "Led Zeppelin is cool. Getting vaxxed is cooler." This is not the first time Cyrus tried to encourage her fans to get vaccinated, previously she also motivated them to get vaxxed if they wanted to see her perform live in the future.

The singer's Instagram story featured her in her messy blonde locks along with several necklaces. Cyrus' expression surely seemed to be the highlight of the post as she echoed the emotions of her caption in it.

Check out Miley Cyrus' Instagram story here:

Cyrus has been vocal about missing the stage and performing in front of live audiences amid the pandemic. In March, the singer had expressed the same saying, 'It’s been almost a year without live music. I desperately miss the connection it brings. I miss hearing your voices ring out in harmony with my own. I miss YOU."

Recently, Cyrus was seen as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live's recent episode which marked her sixth performance for the show across the seasons.

