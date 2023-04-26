Miley Cyrus shows off her new hairstyle with a new social media post; Fans are in love

Miley Cyrus, the popular American singer-songwriter is now winning the internet with her brand-new hairstyle. The celebrated musician took to her official social media handles and shared a few highly glamorous pictures, showing off her brand new hairstyle, to the much excitement of her fans. However, the new hairstyle is not completely new for Miley Cyrus. In fact, she has now made a choice to go back to her original hair colour with her latest style.

Miley Cyrus shares her pictures

Recently, Miley Cyrus took to her official Instagram handle and shared multiple pictures, flaunting her new brunette hairstyle. In the picture, the celebrated singer-songwriter is seen in a black halter-neck corset top, which she paired with a matching black leather skirt and a pair of leather gloves. In the pictures, Miley Cyrus is also seen showing off her multiple body tattoos, and her much-loved goofy persona. "I'm sorry that you're jaded," the musician captioned her Instagram post.

Check out Miley Cyrus's Instagram post, below:

Friends and fans react to Miley Cyrus's new hairstyle

The friends, fans, and followers of Miley Cyrus are totally excited to see her in her new brunette hairstyle and expressed their excitement on her social media post. "Yep....... That's my girl!!!!" wrote her mom Tish Cyrus. "Ugh she’s back, she can’t be tamed," wrote Terri Colby. "Please go on tour queen…" commented Gibson Johns. "Clara Pierce for president!!!!" commented a fan. "QUEEN OF THIS GENERATION," commented another admirer.

ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus's siblings: How many brothers and sisters does the singer have? Here's everything you need to know