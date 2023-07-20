Miley Cyrus' sister Noah flaunts her diamond ring as she announces engagement to BF Pinkus

Noah Cyrus, American singer and little sister of Miley Cyrus joyously revealed her engagement to her German boyfriend, Pinkus. Following in the footsteps of her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, who proposed to his younger fiancé Firerose in August 2022, and her mother, Tish Cyrus, who is set to tie the knot with Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell, Noah made her engagement announcement in style. Miley Cyrus’ sister’s engagement adds another heartwarming moment to the Cyrus family's love story.

Noah Cyrus announces news of her engagement to BF Pinkus

Overflowing with excitement, Noah Cyrus proudly shared the news of her engagement with her fans on Instagram, displaying her exquisite diamond ring that captured the essence of their love. The All Falls crooner treated her followers to a series of snapshots featuring her and her fashion designer fiancé Pinkus at various events, radiating elegance and affection.

In her heartfelt caption, Noah expressed, "The most incredible moment of my life was saying 'yes' to spending the rest of our lives together." She admitted that meeting someone like him was beyond her wildest dreams, and now she longs for a forever that seems too short.

Pinkus, too, couldn't resist sharing their journey on his Instagram, where he playfully asked about their future with a flirty comment. He reacted to her post and wrote, "u want kids?" Their love story is nothing short of magical, and Noah eagerly anticipates the new chapter ahead with Pinkus by her side.

Noah Cyrus’ past heartbreak to present happines

Noah Cyrus's journey to happiness hasn't been without challenges. In 2018, she navigated a tumultuous relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Lil Xan (Diego Leanos), which ended amid accusations of cheating, each sharing their perspectives on social media.

However, love has triumphed, and now Noah finds solace and joy in Pinkus's embrace. Their engagement marks a milestone of hope and happiness for the talented singer, as she leaves the past behind and embraces a bright future with her loving partner.

As an outpouring of love and well-wishes floods Noah's comments section, it's evident that her engagement has touched the hearts of many.

