From Miley Cyrus to Sophie Turner, here are 6 celebrity tattoos and their surprising meaning

Celebrities, like everyone else, may have tattoos for a number of reasons, including memorialisation, celebration, aesthetics, or for no reason at all. While fans can remember every detail of a celebrity's sleeve or micro tattoo, some celebrities' ink has backstories that outsiders would never know just by glancing at the tattoo. Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Halsey all have body art that isn't what it seems to be at first sight. The following are 6 celebrities who have tattoos with unusual meanings.

1. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus has a a naked woman on her enviable arm muscles. "Dance me to your beauty with a burning violin. Dance me through the panic till I'm gathered safely in. Touch me with your naked hand or touch me with your glove. Dance me to the end of love," she wrote on Instagram, quoting artist Leonard Cohen.

2. Sophie Turner

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner got a tattoo of the letter "G" on her pinky finger in honor of her grandfather.

3. Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber got a new tattoo on his leg that says "Better At 70." He explained the ink's meaning in an Instagram caption. "I look back at a lot of things in my life, mistakes, insecurities, and although I have felt I've wasted a lot of time it also makes me want to be better faster! For me personally I want to work everyday to be BETTER AT 70," he wrote.

4. Halsey

Halsey has a tattoo of an upside down horseshoe to remind her that she finds success through hard work — not luck. She said as per iheartradio, "I got an upside down horseshoe to signify that I don't need luck. I work really, really hard, and I believe in the stars aligning, but I don't believe that anything happens to anyone based out of sheer luck. I believe people work really hard, and they manifest what they want, and what they need, and what they're hopeful for, and that's what this is — a reminder."

5. Emma Stone

Emma Stone asked Paul McCartney to draw a tattoo of "Blackbird" feet to celebrate the news that her mother was cancer-free.

6. Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba got a tattoo in Sanskrit that translates to "lotus" following a breakup. "That was called 'My First Breakup.' It's 'lotus' in Sanskrit. It means the manifestation of spiritual beauty. But he was really anti-tattoos, and I felt like after I broke up with him, I found myself again."

ALSO READ:5 ICONIC sibling fights from KUWTK that were all about petty arguments & epic insults