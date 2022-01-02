Miley Cyrus suffers wardrobe malfunction during New Year's Eve performance, says ‘I loved every second’

Miley Cyrus handled a late-night New Year's Eve wardrobe mishap with grace. During the NBC special, Miley, 29, was playing her smash song "Party in the USA" in front of an adoring crowd when her silver crop top slid off, forcing her to rush backstage to change her outfit.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus has finally spoken up about the wardrobe malfunction that has everyone buzzing. Soon after the performance, a tweet declared Miley to be "suffering" from the incident, to which a fan objected, saying, “She didn’t ‘suffer.’ Girl didn’t miss a beat or skip a t** and STILL delivered.” Miley, on the other hand, caught wind of the overwhelming support and retweeted it, addressing the problem herself. “Absolutely not! The entire night was pure JOY! I loved every second!” We wouldn't expect anything less from Miley, a professional performer!

Check out her tweet here:

However, Miley handled the entire wardrobe malfunction like a pro. She threw her palm over her chest and hurried backstage as soon as she realised her top was coming undone – all while singing! Miley made a joke about her 2009 song when she reappeared in a large red jacket, singing, "Everybody's definitely looking at me now." "I'm still in the most clothes that I've ever worn on stage," the "Wrecking Ball" singer continued as per PEOPLE.

Later in the show, Miley's co-host, Pete Davidson, had audiences in stitches as he demonstrated how far he would go to help Miley feel at ease about the potentially embarrassing situation. Miley and Pete proved they were the appropriate stars for the job by keeping the party going all night long with their hilarious banter and pre-recorded comedy.

ALSO READ:Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson wow in casuals as they get ready for Miley's New Year's Eve Party; PICS