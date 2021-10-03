Miley Cyrus SURPRISES Megan Thee Stallion at her Texas concert as she shows up on stage twerking

Miley Cyrus recently surprised Megan Thee Stallion during one of her concerts in Austin, Texas! Taking to Instagram, the Malibu singer, 28, shared an insightful video of the moment she surprised Stallion, 26, and shared a sweet embrace before wowing fans with their dancing and twerking skills! While sharing the video, Miley wrote: "Dreams DO come true! Me & @theestallion doing hot girl shit!" To which Stallion quickly replied in the comments and said, "Love youuuu." You can see Miley's post here.

Both the artists, Cyrus and Stallion were kicking off the ACL festival and Miley later, even took the stage solo to headline the set. It wasn’t long ago when the actress spoke about missing her live music audience due to the COVID. Back in July, Cyrus attended the grand opening of Ayu Nights in Las Vegas and according to People magazine, told the crowd: "It kind of feels like my first time and I've f------ done everything a lot of f------ times. It really feels like the first. You know when you meet somebody and you're like, 'I've never actually loved before because this s--- feels so f------ different.' That's how I feel about being here with you guys."

She also said: “All of us, we've been so divided in so many ways, and to be together all over again just feels so f------ right. And just starting to get back with a live f------ audience, you cannot get bigger or better than Las Vegas. So I'm beyond f------ thrilled to be here with all of you."

