Miley Cyrus tags ex Nick Jonas in a post celebrating the 13th anniversary of her song 7 Things

Miley Cyrus left fans in a tizzy as she made them take a trip down memory lane while celebrating the 13th anniversary of her song 7 Things. To mark the special occasion, Cyrus decided to take a dip into nostalgia as she shared a post consisting of a series of photos and videos from the 7 Things music videos as well as other memories attached to it. Although, fans couldn't get over Miley's move to tag ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas in an old photograph that featured in her video.

Cyrus posted a collection of photos and videos celebrating her song's anniversary on Instagram and captioned it as, "13 years of 7 things." Among the photos shared was also one featuring a screenshot from the music video that shows her holding up a photograph of Jonas although his face is a doodled-on. Leaving 'Niley' fans screaming, Cyrus tagged the singer on the old photograph featured in her breakup anthem.

Although Miley didn't just stop at that, she also tagged Selena Gomez in the post as she shared a throwback video with the Disney star from the 2008 Teen Choice Awards. Fans were quick to notice how Cyrus poked fun at the popular love triangle of the time considering, Nick went on to date Gomez after his split from Cyrus.

Check out Miley Cyrus' post tagging Nick Jonas Here

In the post was also included an excerpt from Miley's 2009 memoir where she spoke about the song, "I wanted to punish him, to get back at him for hurting me. It starts with a list of what I ‘hate.’ But I’m not a hater. My heart knew from the start that it was going to turn into a love song……But you know, at least I’m getting some good songs out of it."

While Jonas and Gomez didn't comment on Miley's post, Hailey Bieber commented on the post saying, "Iconic" whereas Amelia Gray Hamlin wrote,"My favorite song to this day."

