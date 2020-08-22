  1. Home
Miley Cyrus takes a dig at ex Liam Hemsworth: Says her song Malibu ‘doesn’t really make sense’ now

Looking back at her previous music, Miley Cyrus recently revealed that her past album Younger Now and single Malibu (which was reportedly about ex-husband Liam Hemsworth) doesn't make sense to her now. See a clip from her interview below.
Miley Cyrus is reflecting on her discography. The Wrecking Ball singer recently spoke about her past album, Younger Now and song Malibu, in a recent interview with Up Next about her latest single, Midnight Sky. When reflecting on old music, Miley said: “Actually, when I look at my career, there was really a two year or one year period that doesn’t really make sense. 

 

“I think you and I probably know that it has to do kind of with that more like Younger Now, kind of ‘Malibu’ era. I think what happened in that, which does happen to a lot of people, and it’s not to villainize the partner, but you lose yourself in someone else sometimes,” she explained. 

 

See the clip from her interview below:

 

Prior to this, Miley recently made another surprising revelation about her song Slide Away--which was reportedly also about ex-husband Liam. Miley told Apple Music: “I wrote ‘Slide Away’ before my breakup. I wrote “Slide Away” in February of the year before. And I just keep speaking these things into existence. So, you know what? That’s why I’ve also, I’ve decided to use my language to love myself, and to really create what I want to be my reality. Because otherwise, I keep doing the opposite. I burnt my house down with my words.” 

 

ALSO READ: Midnight Sky singer Miley Cyrus REVEALS if she would get married again & have kids post Liam Hemsworth divorce

Credits :Apple Music, Getty Images, Up Next, Twitter

