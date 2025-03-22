Miley Cyrus Takes Lead in Family Game Nights? Sister Brandi Cyrus Reveals Singer 'Makes the Rules'

Miley Cyrus is the leader on family game nights! On March 17, the Grammy winner’s sister Brandi Cyrus told a publication at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards that Miley “makes the rule.” She revealed that the Cyrus family loves playing cards on family game nights.

“It’s so silly. We love Uno. It’s a classic,” the DJ and actress told People magazine.

When asked if it’s ok to put one Draw 2 card over another—a much-debated rule in the game—Brandi responded that her sister Miley is the one to ask as she’s the rule maker. She also revealed that the family game night rules change every time and quipped that she can’t keep up.

“One time the answer is yes, but the next time the answer might be no. Miley is definitely the one in charge,” she added. Brandi attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards two days after announcing that she’ll be DJing at Kenny Chesney’s Las Vegas residency at The Sphere.

The country star’s show will be held in May and June. Brandi took to social media to make the exciting announcement. She exclaimed at the opportunity, calling it a one-in-a-lifetime experience.

The DJ claimed that she was “thrilled” to be joining the country star on all 15 shows as part of his iconic residency. She further promised to put out an extra special show for everyone. The musician often plays sets in Las Vegas, including residency shows at The Wynn.

Last year, Brandi spoke to People’s magazine and opened up about her improved dynamic with her mother Tish. She revealed that the mother-daughter who also co-hosts their podcast Sorry We’re Stoned, has built a friendship in recent years.

She revealed that the duo does whatever they want in their podcast and gives each a free and safe space. She gushed that creating the podcast with her mother had been a blast.

Proud mom Tish added at the time that she “couldn’t be more proud of my kids” and emphasized that she meant every single one of her five children.