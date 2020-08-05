Miley Cyrus TEASES fans with new music in latest Instagram Live; Says 'She is coming'

By the looks of it, Miley Cyrus might have some new music in store for fans. In her latest Instagram Live session, the Wrecking Ball singer dropped cryptic hints on new music. Scroll down to read what she said.

Miley Cyrus may have some new music in the works! During an Instagram Live session yesterday, the 27-year-old Malibu singer teased part of a new song. “Meet Miley Cyrus….. again. #SheIsComing #ButForRealThisTime,” she wrote on her Instagram. Miley‘s forthcoming record, tentatively titled She Is Miley Cyrus, is expected to be released sometime later this year. Prior to the album, she released an EP called She Is Coming, which featured her single, Mother’s Daughter. She later released the song Slide Away.

The news of new music from the pop icon comes days after Miley revealed to Variety that she has been sober for the past six months after her vocal cord surgery that took place in November 2019. She also revealed that she took this decision initially because of her surgery but decided to stick with it.

The Wrecking Ball singer then related it to her family history of mental health challenges and addiction issues. Miley also revealed that she had been thinking about her mother who was adopted and that she had inherited some of the feelings from the latter. The singer also talks about her dad Billy Ray Cyrus who raised himself after his parents divorced when he was a mere 3-year old. Miley also stated that one can understand the future clearly by looking into the past and present.

