Miley Cyrus teases 'new music' in 2020 as she flaunts fresh haircut in latest Instagram post

Now, with the first week of 2020 underway, Miley took to Instagram and flaunted her new haircut. The 'Slide Away' singer chopped off her hair and now sports a similar look to her dad Billy Ray Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus is making sure she starts off 2020 on brand new note. The 'Wrecking Ball' singer witnessed one of the most controversial years in 2019. Miley's personal life was like an open book and the singer did not have much going for her in terms of her music. After being married to Aussie actor Liam Hemsworth for a short span of seven months, the couple split and it was undoubtedly one of the most controversial breakups in recent times. Post their split, Miley's whirlwind romance with Kaitlynn Carter was under the spotlight.

However, the month-long relationship dwindled soon. Miley then went on to day Australian musician Cody Simpson and the couple have been going steady ever since. Now, with the first week of 2020 underway, Miley took to Instagram and flaunted her new haircut. The 'Slide Away's singer chopped off her hair and now sports a similar look to her dad Billy Ray Cyrus.

Apart from that, Miley also teased new music as she captioned her series of photos, "New hair. New year. NEW MUSIC." The singer also showed off her collection of body art and accessories, as she posed in a pair of denims and a plain white tee. Fans were obviously drawn to the 'new music' mentioned by Miley as they expressed their excitement in the comments section. A fan wrote, "Can’t wait!" while another asked Miley to share some more details about her music.

Check out Miley Cyrus' latest series of photos below:

