Miley Cyrus tests positive for Covid-19; To skip Grammy party performance

Miley Cyrus claims she is "fine" after testing positive for COVID-19 just two days before the Grammys. However, Cyrus will not be performing at Steven Tyler's Grammy watch party at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Sunday as a result of the positive diagnosis.

"Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a day the chances of getting Covid are pretty high," the Angels Like You singer, 29, tweeted on Friday, adding, "I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it." In a subsequent tweet, Cyrus said that she would be unable to perform at the sold-out fourth annual Janie's Fund fundraiser and further wrote, "which sucks because it's a charity that's super important to me & my friend Steven Tyler."

As per PEOPLE, Janie's Fund, founded by Steven Tyler, seeks to "provide hope and healing to girls who have been abused or neglected. Steven gave this cause a voice with his song 'Janie's Got a Gun,' and his founding of the fund assures that these vulnerable girls will have a voice for years to come." Meanwhile, Cyrus' announcement coincides with the release of her first-ever live album, Attention: Miley Live, which features new songs "Attention" and "You," as well as prior smash songs including "We Can't Stop" and "Where Is My Mind," as well as "Wrecking Ball" and "Nothing Compares."

In other news, Miley Cyrus was scheduled to perform at the Asunciónico festival in Paraguay on March 23, but the event's second day was postponed due to poor weather. On her route to the event, her aircraft was hit by lightning.

ALSO READ:Miley Cyrus REVEALS losing her & Liam Hemsworth's Malibu home affected their marriage: I always will love him