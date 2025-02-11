Miley Cyrus to Bad Bunny; Star-Studded List of Celebs Confirmed to Appear in SNL50: The Anniversary Special
SNL50 The Anniversary Special event is getting bigger and better. The latest updates suggest that the program will even include Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, and many other stars.
As we approach the highly anticipated SNL50: The Anniversary Special, hopes are being raised. Recently, a massive list of stars was announced, including those who will appear in the event.
As per Deadline, the newly announced stars who will appear on the show are Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, and Chevy Chase. Meanwhile, the outlet also mentioned that even Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, Fred Armisen, Garrett Morris, and Jane Curtin, alongside Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, and Kate McKinnon, will be seen on the show.
Further, other big names from the Hollywood film industry are Kenan Thompson, Kristen Wiig, Laraine Newman, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, as well as Pete Davidson.
The new list of stars who are set to make an appearance on the show are Seth Meyers, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Will Ferrell, Will Forte, and more. Interestingly, a similar huge list of actors was previously announced as well including Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, as well as Kim Kardashian.
Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, and Paul Simon are some other big names who will be seen on SNL:50 The Anniversary Special, including Pedro Pascal.
Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, and Woody Harrelson join the list. A promo was released by NBC on February 6, 2025, for the highly anticipated special.
For those who do not know, the special will be a live three-hour-long session from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center. You can watch the special event on Sunday, February 16, at 8 pm ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.
