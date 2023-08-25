Miley Cyrus: Top 5 songs that have defined the former Disney star's career

Miley Cyrus' journey from her Disney days as Hannah Montana to her transformation into a versatile but controversy-ridden pop star has been a captivating ride. Her discography mirrors her growth and emotions, spanning genres and capturing moments that resonate with fans worldwide. Here are her top 5 chart-topping songs.

Flowers

Miley's song, Flowers, which was released in January, swiftly morphed into an anthem of self-affection, particularly during the Valentine's season. The lyrics, "I can buy myself flowers, I can hold my own hand," beautifully encapsulate a tribute to personal growth and healing, responding to a song her ex, Liam Hemsworth, dedicated to her.

Slide Away

It is about navigating heartache. In 2019, Miley released Slide Away, a single that came shortly after her marriage ended. The lyrics delve into the intricacies of moving forward while exploring the aftermath of a relationship's ending. It's a contemplative piece, reflecting on the remains of her dissolved marriage and the journey of letting go.

Wrecking Ball

While Miley's career boasts diverse musical achievements, Wrecking Ball, from her 2013 album Bangrez, remains a pinnacle. The song, emotionally charged and bold, resonates with its vivid portrayal of a shattered romance. As her first number-one track on the Billboard Hot 100, it continues to reign as a standout in her career.

Party in the USA

Party in the USA, a hallmark of Miley's catalog, came from her 2009 EP The Time of Our Lives. This track, celebrating American culture, not only marked her signature song but also witnessed a resurgence nearly a decade later when it was happily sung as Joe Biden assumed the presidency in 2020.

The Climb

Cyrus's rendition of The Climb from the 2009 film Hannah Montana: The Movie showcased her vocal maturity and emotional depth. This power ballad's lyrics epitomize life's difficult yet rewarding journey. Beyond its role in the film, the song earned a place as the eighth-best-selling digital single in 2009 and achieved number four on the Billboard Hot 100.

Miley Cyrus's musical odyssey continues to captivate, entertain, and touch hearts. From her early days as a teenage sensation to her evolution into a multifaceted artist, her songs echo experiences, emotions, and growth that resonate universally.

