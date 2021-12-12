Miley Cyrus turns into a living Christmas card in Billie Eilish's Saturday Night Live episode; WATCH

Miley Cyrus recently made a surprise Saturday Night Live cameo during Billie Eilish's hosting gig! The singer, 29, turns into a living Christmas card with Punkie Johnson as she delivers some hilarious punchlines and makes the audience laugh out loud.

The sketch begins with a couple (Melissa Villaseñor and Alex Moffat) admiring the Christmas cards stuck to their refrigerator doors which also included cards from their “super white, super Christian neighbour, here on the beach with my wife and our army of blond children.” Inside the sketch, Johnson said, “What better way to remind you that I met a celebrity at a restaurant 11 months ago than with my Christmas card?” Miley provides Johnson with another hilarious answer. “This woman came up to my table and said, ‘You’re Anna Montana’ and then said she hated my music," she opened up!

After that, the two involve in wishing their fans on Christmas and then conclude the show. Fans on Twitter are impressed with how brilliant Miley could act. While one lauded the act, another fan took to compliment Johnson and Cyrus for their hilarious one-liners.

Take a look at Miley Cyrus and Punkie Johnson's Saturday Night Live sketch:

nothing like a @MileyCyrus Christmas card pic.twitter.com/5bvkmwi67x — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 12, 2021

The entire segment happen inside Billie Eilish's Saturday Night Live hosting gig where the Happier Than Ever singer starred as a "b****y" childhood bully, who has been raising an "incel" for a son. What did you think of Billie Eilish's Saturday Night Live gig? Share your honest opinions with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

