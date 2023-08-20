Miley Cyrus turns maid of honor for mom Tish Cyrus as she gets married to Dominic Purecell in Malibu

Miley Cyrus' mom, Tish Cyrus, got married to Dominic Purcell, known for being in Prison Break, this weekend. They got engaged just four months ago and had a small wedding in Malibu, California. Miley was her mom's maid of honor, and she looked really happy watching her mom get married. Tish wore a beautiful strapless lace wedding dress with a long veil, while Dominic wore a white dress shirt and black trousers. Miley wore a pretty ice blue dress and carried flowers, just like the other bridesmaids. Miley's younger siblings, Trace and Brandi, were also part of the wedding.

About Tish and Dominic’s relationship

Tish and Dominic started dating in July 2022, which was only three months after Tish divorced Billy Ray Cyrus, who is now engaged to singer Firerose. Tish announced their engagement by sharing pictures of her beautiful diamond ring.

Tish and Billy Ray were married in 1993 but had a rocky relationship and divorced in 2022. They have five children together, including Miley, Trace, Brandi, Braison, and Noah. Tish and Dominic's romance started with sweet messages on Instagram, and they quickly became inseparable. They both believe they've found their soulmates in each other. This wedding happened while Billy Ray is also planning to get married again, this time to singer Firerose. They got engaged just three months after they started dating, and they seem really happy together.So, it's a time of love and new beginnings for both Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Big Announcement from Miley

Miley Cyrus has got some exciting news to share! The singer is coming out with a new song called Used To Be Young. This song is her first since her album 'Endless Summer Vacation' in March. It's going to be released on August 25, and there's going to be a music video with it.

Miley, who's known for pop songs like Wrecking Balls and Flowers, is all set to reveal this new single. From what we've seen so far, it seems like the song will be about her journey in the spotlight. In a video on Instagram, she mentioned that the date, August 25, is significant for her personally and in her career. She said, “This particular date, historically, has been important to me personally and in my career.”

Interestingly, Miley's sister Brandi Cyrus spilled the beans about this song. She said it was originally meant to be part of Miley's last album, 'Endless Summer Vacation.' But it didn't make it onto the album, so now it's coming out separately.

