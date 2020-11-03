Miley Cyrus UNFOLLOWS Kendall Jenner on IG post model's controversial 25th birthday bash? Singer REVEALS

Miley Cyrus is directly responding to the rumour that she unfollowed Kendall Jenner on Instagram after the supermodel's controversial 25th birthday bash/Halloween party with 100 guests over the weekend. Check out what the Slide Away singer had to comment

Over the weekend, Kendall Jenner hosted a massive 25th pre-birthday bash/Halloween party (her birthday is today, i.e November 3) which was reportedly attended by 100 people. As expected, the supermodel was met with harsh criticism for throwing a party with such a high attendance rate amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Guests in attendance included family members Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Scott Disick as well as close friends Justin Bieber with Hailey Baldwin, Jaden Smith, Paris Hilton, Winnie Harlow, Saweetie and Doja Cat amongst others.

According to an Instagram user and fellow Miley Cyrus fan @mileyxsquad's recent IG post, the Slide Away singer seems to have unfollowed Kendall along with a few of the birthday girl's famous guests after the controversial bash. "Miley Cyrus unfollowed everyone that was partying last night omg," tweeted @mileytanked. Responding to the rumours was Miley herself as she commented, "Never. Followed. Any. Of. Them. To. Begin. With. Let’s stop talking about who I follow on the damn gram and talk about VOTING! 1 day to go! #BidenHarris"

Now, that's the way you spin the rumours into encouragement for voting on Election Day 2020!

What do you have to say about Kendall Jenner hosting such a crowded and lavish 25th birthday bash with COVID-19 still on a rampage; reckless or it's alright? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

As per Kendall's mom Kris Jenner's recent chat with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy, the guests were tested for COVID-19 before they walked into Kendall's party.

