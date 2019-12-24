Miley Cyrus urges fans to keep 'moving on' during her supposed 1st wedding anniversary with Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth tied the knot on December 23, 2018. The couple separated eight months after the surprise wedding. On what could have been their first wedding anniversary, Miley took to Instagram and preached about self-love, self-care and more.

December 23, 2018, went down as the best day for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth fans. The couple secretly tied the knot two days before Christmas. However, eight months later, the Malibu singer and the Hunger Games star parted ways. Liam eventually filed for divorce as Miley moved on from her short marriage. Yesterday was supposed to be the ex-flames' first wedding anniversary. While heartbroken fans looked back at the stunning wedding photos and remembered the good times, Miley took to Instagram to preach about self-care and emphasized on "moving on."

Sharing a mirror selfie, Miley wrote, "Been seeing a lot of posts about self love and care during Christmas! I think it is super important for everyone to truly enjoy themselves this holiday season!. Take time off, relax , enjoy warm meals , indulge in the sweets we usually try to stay away from but alsooooooo KEEP MOVING! Even if it’s for 15-20 minutes a day! Something is better than nothing!”

The singer confessed she has “been trying to be super gentle on myself.” She added, ,“Movement is an important ingredient to self love / care!” she continued. “Today I did a light round of Pilates just to release some healthy endorphins and I felt super positive and lifted right after my practice ! Maybe some yoga with my big sister later (after the big dinner I’m having w my mama and papa tonight).”

The Instagram Story was also shared around the same time that rumours about Miley and her beau Cody Simpson's break up made the headlines. The Aussie singer was spotted with a Playboy model recently. However, the singer has clarified his stand. Read all about it here: Cody Simpson clarifies he did not cheat on Miley Cyrus during NYC trip; Details Inside

