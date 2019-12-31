Miley Cyrus is a whole mood as she is busy pre partying ahead of New Year's eve; See Pic

The singer who has had a rough year in terms of her personal life is leaving it all behind as she ushers into the new year. Check out her latest photo below.

After a heartwarming Christmas celebration with the family, Miley Cyrus is busy prepping for New Year's night. The singer who has had a rough year in terms of her personal life is leaving it all behind as she ushers into the new year. Looks like Miley is in a party state of mind and will probably enter the new year rocking it out. Taking to Instagram, Miley shared a selfie as she pouted for the camera. The 'Wrecking Ball' singer can be seen wearing a headband which reads, 'Cheers'. Miley captioned her selfie, "Pre Party 2020," as comments poured in.

While her boyfriend Cody Simpson spent Christmas with Miley and her family, it is unlikely that the Aussie singer will be partying with Miley. Cody's latest Instagram post is proof that he may be busy performing on New Year's eve. Giving his fans a sneak peek of his set, Cody shared a video of him playing the guitar. His caption read, "REHEARSAL. Bringing the band to Aspen this NYE for a jam at @thesurflodge."

Check out Miley and Cody's latest Instagram post below:

The lovebirds recently shut down breakup rumours after Cody celebrated Christmas with Miley's family. The Aussie singer was spotted in New York earlier hanging out with a group of girls at a lounge. Not just that, the paparazzi also snapped him strolling the streets of NYC with a Playboy model. However, their latest photos prove all's good in the hood.

Credits :Instagram

Read More