Miley Cyrus's siblings: How many brothers and sisters does the singer have? Here's everything you need to know

Miley Cyrus is not only known for her amazing voice and popular songs, but she is also famous for having a star-studded musical family. Miley may be the most renowned Cyrus, but her siblings are no less when it comes to talent. A few of Miley Cyrus' siblings work in the entertainment industry, in addition to her parents Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus, who have played a significant role in her career. Cyrus' family has now gotten bigger thanks to Miley's marriage to Liam Hemsworth.

Here’s everything you need to know about Miley Cyrus’s brothers and sisters –

Brandi Cyrus

Brandi Cyrus, who is Miley's older sister, is definitely someone you've heard or seen a lot lately. The popular podcast “Your Favorite Thing” is co-hosted by the 31-year-old Denver-based DJ and former Bachelor contestant and fan favorite “Wells Adams”. The 28-year-old is Miley's maternal half-sister.

Trace Cyrus

Trace's biological parents are Tish Cyrus and Baxter Neal Helson, but he was later adopted by Billy Ray. The 30-year-old is mostly recognized as the bassist for Metro Station, although he presently performs with Ashland HIGH.

Braison Cyrus

Braison is Billy Ray and Tish's 24-year old son. He has had a few appearances in television shows and films, such as Hannah Montana, but he is currently focusing on his music career.

Noah Cyrus

Noah Cyrus is the youngest child of Billy Ray and Tish, yet she has already achieved great success. The 19-year-old has acted in a few films and television shows in the past, but these days she is best recognized for her upbeat songs. Her first song, "Make Me (Cry)," was released in 2016; her debut EP, "Good Cry," was released in September 2018.

