Milking Diana’s legacy: GB News sparks uproar over Harry and Meghan claims; 5 things to know

On Wednesday night's GB News show, Mark Dolan and royal expert June Slater discussed the most recent allegations made by Prince Harry. Prior to the publication of the Duke of Sussex's forthcoming autobiography, Spare, which will be available next week, the experts debated whether he "should let his mother rest in peace."

Prince Harry shares his struggles of childhood and adulthood in his new memoir, ‘Spare’, which is set to release on January 10. But, much before the release this exclusive memoir is making rounds all over the internet as Prince Harry revelations could rock the British Royal Family.

"They're milking it, and for me, that's unacceptable.” She believed she would have seen right through Meghan. The viewers' response to June's remarks was largely negative, and many of them expressed their anger on social media.

She went on to say that Diana was a very attractive woman with a good nature but in the wrong family. "She wasn't allowed to grow and suddenly we lost her very young.” The expert lashed out at Harry and Meghan, saying that unfortunately this couple who are very average at what they do, are milking Diana's legacy.

Here are 5 things to know about Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’:

Prince Harry reflects back on his life

Prince Harry paints a vivid image of the ups and downs of the relationship by describing how he regularly felt that he was "the shadow, the support, the Plan B" and "brought into the world in case something happened to Willy (William)."

Prince Harry has said a number of shocking things about the British Royal Family. He has spoken up about a lot of prior events that made news, from discussing his relationship with his brother Prince William to remembering his mother Princess Diana.

Prince Harry will be reflecting on his life as a member of the royal family who has been in the public eye since he was a small child through his memoir. According to the publisher's note for the book, the Duke of Sussex will talk about the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

Harry claims that Meghan offended Kate prior to their wedding

Kate, who had recently given birth, was outraged by Meghan, before their wedding, when Meghan informed her she had "baby brain," according to Harry's account in his memoir "Spare." William blamed Meghan despite Meghan's apology, according to what he said in the book. Meghan was informed by William that such behaviour is rude and these things are not done here. Meghan allegedly said, "If you don't mind, get your finger out of my face," according to Harry.

Prince Harry claims that William and Kate asked him to don the infamous Nazi outfit from 2005

In 2005, Prince Harry claimed that Prince William and his then-girlfriend Kate pushed him to attend a party dressed as a Nazi, which at the time caused much anger.

Harry had the option of dressing as a Nazi or a British pilot, according to his brand-new memoir "Spare." He asked William and Kate for their opinion, and they advised him to go with the Nazi outfit. Harry claims that when he put on the Nazi outfit in front of them they both howled with laughter.

A public apology was then made by him, and he later described the incident as one of the worst mistakes of his life.

How Harry and Meghan's relationship was perceived by William

In a documentary titled Kate v. Meghan: Princesses at War? royal expert Katie Nicholl mentioned that there appeared to have been a rift between the brothers by February 2019. It was implied that Prince William was worried about how quickly Harry and Meghan's relationship was developing. This was apparently seen as a criticism by Harry, who believed that his brother was attempting to sabotage their relationship.

Prince Harry accuses the British Royal Family of promoting unfavorable rumors about Meghan Markle

The British Royal Family was out to discredit his wife, Meghan Markle, according to Prince Harry's memoir. Additionally, he blamed his brother Prince William for this incident that attempted to damage the family's reputation as a whole.