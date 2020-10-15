Milla Jovovich’s film Monster Hunter DROPS first official trailer, REVEALS release date; Watch

Milla Jovovich upcoming film Monster Hunter recently revealed its first release date along with the first trailer of the much-anticipated film. Watch the trailer below.

Sony Pictures just dropped the first trailer for upcoming film Monster Hunter! The film which promises to be an epic new adventure set in the ruthless world of enormous monsters comes from the makers of 2016’s hit film Resident Evil.

Directed by Paul.W.S.Anderson, the film stars Milla Jovovich as Captain Artemis and Tony Jaa, a fearsome fighter. In the trailer, Jovovich leads a team of military badasses through a portal in the desert to a world where giant dragons and beasties try to eat them, followed by some thrilling high-octane action.

See the full trailer below:

For the unversed, Monster Hunter was originally a globally popular PlayStation game which has now been turned into a film due to its massive popularity. Fans of the game will recognize iconic monsters Rathalos and Diablos even if they don't recognize much of the plot, and they should also get a kick out of the giant swords wielded by martial arts legend Tony Jaa. Releasing December 2020 in India, in multiple languages--English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Credits :Sony Pictures on YouTube

