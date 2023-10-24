Mille Bobby Brown embraces acne breakout in new snaps: Here's how FANS reacted

Millie Bobby Brown, known for her role in Stranger Things, recently opened up to her fans about her skin issues. The 19-year-old actress shared two photos on Instagram, where she revealed that she was experiencing an acne breakout.

In the first photo, Millie Bobby Brown stood in front of a mirror, holding her hair back, and looked at the camera. In the next slide, she shared a close-up picture of her face without makeup, pursing her lips. In her caption, she humorously mentioned her beauty and skincare brand, writing, "@florencebymills send help!"

This isn't the first time Millie has shown her real skin and talked about "embracing imperfections." Back in March, she shared her skincare routine with fans, discussing her favorite Florence by Mills products for dealing with breakouts.

In 2019, Millie revealed that her brand, Florence by Mills, was named after her grandmother, Florence, who inspired her to love her natural beauty. She told People, "My grandmother embraced her individuality a lot and she expressed herself. I definitely relate to that, I've been told I'm like her in that respect, and I wanted that to represent my brand as well." She added, "I think there was a void in the market for young people and I think every young person deserves to have a good start to their skincare routine and beauty routine."

Millie hoped that her brand would educate her generation about the importance of skincare. She believed that young people deserved to have a good start in their skincare and beauty routines.

Many of Millie's fans applauded her for being open about her acne in the comments section of her Instagram post. One fan commented, "Thank you for normalizing breakouts. (red heart emoji)" while a second one chimed in, "love how you show off your acne. it is normal and okay to get breakouts. (black heart emoji)," another use expressed, "she makes me feel so comfortable to have acne i feel almost empowered and confident in my face bc I've learned that it truly is normal."

Millie's fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, also left a supportive message, expressing his love for her. He wrote, "Love it."

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's relationship

In a recent interview with Glamour, Millie shared how Jake had been an essential part of her personal growth. She talked about how he helped her see the beauty in things she had previously disliked about herself, making her love those aspects of herself.

Millie and Jake sparked romance rumors in June 2021 and officially announced their engagement in April 2023. For the announcement, Millie posted a black and white photo of them on the beach, with lyrics from Taylor Swift's song Lover. The photo showed the couple embracing each other, with Millie wearing a diamond ring on her left hand.

