Millie Bobby Brown Accuses Stranger Things Co-star David Harbour of Harassment and Bullying: ‘Pages of Accusations’

Ahead of the highly anticipated release of Stranger Things Season 5, the cast of the show has ended up in a fix. It was previously reported that Millie Bobby Brown has accused onscreen Dad, David Harbour, of harassment and bullying during the course of their show. New reports have claimed that the nature of the complaint was not sexual, prompting an internal inquiry to begin towards the 50-year-old star. The said investigation seemingly ran for months, over multiple rounds.

Millie Bobby Brown is not happy about David Harbour’s behavior towards her. She filed a complaint covering the exact claims, which resulted in a long investigation. These accusations surface amid his ongoing feud with wife Lily Allen over his alleged cheating. The grievances from the 21-year-old were seemingly filed at the end of 2023 or the start of 2024, according to the latest reports, which share that the filming of the last season came after. A source revealed to The Daily Mail, “Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season. There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months.”

It was also said that his wife “steadfastly supported her husband throughout the ‘brutal’ ordeal”. It is not known what the result of the inquiry was and whether it affected the filming of the final season in any way. Representatives for Millie Bobby Brown have not commented on the reports. Meanwhile, the studio behind the megahit series, Netflix, has also declined to comment on any inquiry that they may have carried out.

On the show, David Harbour plays police chief James Hopper Jr, or Jim Hopper, on Stranger Things, with the actress portraying Jane Hopper, or Eleven, on the show. He has previously spoken about feeling ‘protective’ over his on-screen daughter. Fellow cast members’ reactions to the ordeal are yet to be known.

