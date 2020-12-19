Millie Bobby Brown all set to star in science-fiction film 'The Electric State'

  1. Home
Actress Millie Bobby Brown has been roped in to star in the science-fiction film, The Electric State. The film is produced and directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, and based on the Simon Stalenhag illustrated novel of the same name.
Set in an alternative future, the story revolves around a teenage girl (played by Brown) who realises that a strange and sweet robot, who comes to her, has been sent by her missing brother. They then set out to find her brother in an imaginative world of humans and robots, reports variety.com

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"We're thrilled to have this deal with Universal who has committed to a theatrical release of ‘Electric State'. This is incredible news for us as filmmakers, and for audiences around the world who want an opportunity to experience films in theaters again," said the Russo brothers in a joint statement.

"This is also a positive sign that, as vaccines become available, the theatrical market is returning," they added.

The Russo brothers, best known for directing the Marvel blockbusters Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War, have been developing the project since 2017. They are now ready to direct and produce the project.

Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who scripted Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War, have written the script of the film.

At the moment, Brown is busy with the fourth season of the popular series Stranger Things. She is also known to star in Enola Holmes, Godzilla vs. Kong, Damsel, A Time Lost and The Girls I've Been.

