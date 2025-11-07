Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour Hug at Stranger Things Season 5 Premiere, Duffer Bros React to Bullying Rumors

Trigger Warning: The Following content contains mention of bullying, which may be triggering for some readers

Co-stars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour stepped out together for the first time in front of the press and public since reports about possible discord between the two hit the internet the previous week. The two actors showed no signs of problems between them at the much-awaited Stranger Things Season 5 premiere in Los Angeles.

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour put possible grievances behind them to show a united front at the LA gig

Things took a rather strange turn for the fans of the show when last week reports emerged claiming that Millie Bobby Brown had complained about bullying at the hands of her on-screen father, actor David Harbour. Neither star responded to the reports, neither confirming nor denying it. Since then, fans of the show have been waiting to see if anything had changed between the two and their appearance at the LA premiere of their show’s last season. Taking to the red carpet with big smiles on their faces, the duo posed for the cameras while poking fun at each other.

While no signs of awkwardness were visible, they also side-hugged each other and kept it comfortable overall. The creators of the show, the Duffer Brothers, did not slip much to The Hollywood Reporter on November 6, saying instead, “Obviously, you understand I can’t get into personal onset matters, but I will say we’ve been doing this for 10 years with this cast, and at this point they’re family and we deeply care about them. So, you know, nothing matters more than just having a set where everyone feels safe and happy.”

However, Stranger Things director and executive producer Shawn Levy was very firm on how seriously they take any potential complaints, vowing to ‘create a respectful workplace where everyone feels comfortable and safe’, saying he was proud to have also done so on the Stranger Things sets.

The reported pages and pages of allegations, seemingly done before starting season 5 shoot, have not been addressed by Netflix or either of the actors, and this press run seems to have decided not to touch the topic at all.

Disclaimer: This content discusses sensitive topics that may be distressing or triggering for some readers. Reader discretion is advised. If you find this content upsetting or need support, please consider reaching out to a qualified professional or a support helpline.

