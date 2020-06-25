Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill's Enola Holmes is facing a major lawsuit for THIS reason

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill's 'Enola Holmes' movie is getting sued for copyright issues. Read on to know more.

Millie Bobby Brown's latest Enola Holmes movie is at the center of a complaint brought by representatives for the estate of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle alleging copyright and trademark infringement. The Stranger Things star portrays the little sister of Sherlock Holmes in the Netflix movie based on the Enola Holmes Mysteries book series of Nancy Springer, which co-stars Henry Cavill as the famous literary sleuth alongside castmates Sam Claflin, Fiona Shaw and Helena Bonham Carter.

Representatives for Sherlock Holmes author Doyle, however, claimed that while most of his mystery tales are considered to be in the public domain, his last few stories about the famous stoic character published between 1923 and 1927 are not, and these are the ones that feature details about Sherlock 's emotions, allegedly included in the novels of Springer.

In their suit, filed in a New Mexico court on Tuesday, they explain, “The copyright infringement arises from defendants unauthorized copying of original creative expression by Doyle in copyrighted Sherlock Holmes stories.”

According to Deadline, estate executives are seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages and relief from further infringement on copyrights. The defendants have yet to comment on the case. It's not yet clear if the litigation would postpone plans for Enola Holmes' release as Netflix has not yet assigned the film an official launch date.

