Millie Bobby Brown and homophobic memes: Why does it exist and what happened in 2017? EXPLAINED

Amid the release of the final season of Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown is in the news once again. And the internet very well knows that the actress faced scrutiny for multiple reasons. But the biggest one continues to be her 'homophobic meme.' While the incident is an old one, a lot of people do not know where all of this started. There is no need to fret as we have got you covered for this. Here is what the 'Millie Bobby Brown homophobic' meme is all about.

History of the 'Millie Bobby Brown homophobic' meme

The meme suggesting that Millie Bobby Brown is homophobic traces its origins back to 2017, sparked by a series of fictitious tweets. These were all a series of stories that kept showing up on the internet. One Twitter user, Kelsfiona, posted a fabricated encounter claiming Brown had acted disrespectfully. Another user, Oddlypop, added to the mix with an equally implausible tale. These posts, though clearly false, gained traction and led to the rise of the meme on the actress.

The meme quickly evolved, as users began crafting their own fictional narratives where Brown displayed homophobic behavior. Often accompanied by the hashtag #TakeDownMillieBobbyBrown, these stories ranged from fake quotes to doctored Snapchat posts. Some argued that the absurdity itself was meant to be humorous. Yet, critics highlighted the use of offensive language and the harm it perpetuated, questioning the ethics of using such tactics for humor.

How did Millie react to the trolling

As she had mentioned in multiple interviews, the meme took a toll on Millie Bobby Brown, prompting her to withdraw from Twitter due to the overwhelming harassment. Despite her innocent intent, false rumors led to hurtful online bullying. In a heartfelt Instagram post on her 16th birthday, Brown expressed her frustration with the inaccuracies, inappropriate comments, and insults she faced. The negativity ultimately pushed her to distance herself from social media platforms.

So to say, in reality, Millie Bobby Brown has never expressed homophobic sentiments on her social media. The meme's genesis can be traced to trolls weaving fictional stories that spiraled out of control. Currently, the actress continues to wait for the filming schedule of the Stranger Things finale to begin soon. You will get all the updates of the story right here. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

