Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi spend time with father Jon Bon Jovi after his statement

Lovebirds Millie Bobby Brown, 19, and Jake Bongiovi, 21, were recently seen on a delightful family outing over the weekend. The couple was joined by Jake's renowned parents, musician Jon Bon Jovi, 61, and his wife Dorothea Hurley, 60. After the engagement, Jon on the Andy Cohen live show after being asked if Millie and Jake were too young said “I don’t know if age matters. You know, if you find the right partner and you grow together." The happy group was captured outside a vehicle, engaging in conversations and exuding joy. Millie appeared particularly delighted, showcasing her happiness while spending time with her future in-laws.

A picture of family togetherness

Millie Bobby Brown, known for her role in Stranger Things, sported a casual ensemble consisting of a white tee and black denim shorts during the outing. She added sunglasses and had some of her hair pulled back, exuding a relaxed yet stylish vibe. Jake Bongiovi wore a long-sleeved black top paired with dark blue pants, along with a backward blue baseball cap and sunglasses. Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley opted for their casual attire, with Jon wearing a black T-shirt, jeans, and a white baseball cap, while Dorothea chose a blue top, white pants, and a sun hat. The couple mingled with Millie and Jake, creating a warm and joyful atmosphere.

A journey of love and support

Millie and Jake's family outing follows their recent appearance in Milan, Italy, where they showcased their deep affection for each other. The couple was seen walking hand in hand at an airport, with Millie proudly displaying her engagement ring. The young stars announced their engagement on Instagram in April, with Millie sharing a heartfelt black and white photo of them hugging and quoting Taylor Swift's song "Lover." Their relationship has been filled with memorable moments, which they have openly shared on social media. Millie and Jake attended events together and even posed on the red carpet for the premiere of the fourth season of Stranger Things. Sources close to the couple revealed that Millie had already met Jake's parents, and they were thrilled about their relationship.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's family outing with Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley exemplified love, support, and togetherness. The couple's genuine happiness was evident as they spent quality time with their future in-laws. Millie and Jake's journey of love continue to captivate their fans, who eagerly await more heartwarming moments from the young couple. With their engagement and growing bond, Millie and Jake's relationship serves as a reminder of the joy and excitement that comes with finding love and building strong family connections.

