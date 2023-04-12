Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s complete relationship timeline

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi announced their engagement yesterday on social media. The young lovebirds first sparked dating rumours in 2021, after which they made their relationship official on Instagram the very same year. Since then, they have not shied away from expressing their love for each other on the internet through mushy pictures and cute captions. Speaking of which, let us take a look at Millie and Jake’s relationship timeline, shall we?

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s relationship timeline

April 11, 2023: Millie and Jake get engaged

Both the lovebirds take to their respective Instagram spaces to announce the special news to their fans and followers. While Millie shared a picture of them smiling as she flaunted her diamond ring, Jake shared another picture from the same location on his ‘gram. Millie captioned the post, “I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all (white heart emoji)” as she quoted Taylor Swift’s lyrics from Lover. On the other hand, Jake simply wrote, “Forever” on his post.

2. February 20, 2023: Bonjiovi celebrates Millie’s birthday with an Instagram post

Jake, who is the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi took to the ‘gram to wish his ladylove on her birthday. Posting a series of adorable pictures with Millie, Jake wrote in the caption, "Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams. I love you more than words can describe. Everything about you is golden down to the core (heart emoji)."

3. July 7, 2022: Millie and Jake vacation together in Europe

The couple holidayed together in Sardinia, Italy, along with their families. On July 12, Bongiovi posted a video on Instagram where he can be seen driving a pink convertible with Millie in the passenger seat. In August of the same year, Jake shared more pictures with Miilie from the trip.

4. June 19, 2022: They attend a Harry Styles concert

Millie Bobby Brown treated her fans and followers to new pictures with her beau as they both attended Harry Styles’ concert. In the picture, the couple can be seen embracing as they share a passionate kiss. In the caption she wrote, “Alexa, play love of my life by harry styles”.

5. May 14, 2022: Millie and Jake attend the Stranger Things Premiere

Jake accompanied Millie as her +1 at the premiere of Stranger Things season 4. They were pictured together by the media personnel as they arrived at the red carpet together.

6. May 7, 2022: Millie Bobby Brown rings in Jake’s birthday

On May 7, Millie took to Instagram to wish Bongiovi on his birthday. The Enola Holmes actor shared a few pictures with the birthday boy along with a video. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy birthday baby, can't wait to fly to the moon and back with you!"

7. March 13, 2022: The couple makes their red-carpet debut

Millie and Jake walked the red carpet for the very first time as a couple, when they attended the British Academy Film Awards. They coordinated together in black outfits.

8. February 19, 2022: They cosplay as Barbie and Ken on Millie’s birthday

Millie took to Instagram to post a picture and her and Jake cosplaying as Barbie and Ken respectively on the actor's birthday. Jake later wrote, “Happy birthday barbie ily <3."

9. December 14, 2021: Millie and Jake take their first holiday as a couple

The pair visited New York’s Rockefeller Centre for their first holiday as a couple. Jake shared a picture of them posing in front of a Christmas tree on Instagram.

10. November 1, 2021: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi make their relationship Instagram official

The much-in-love couple made their relationship Instagram official on November 1, 2021. Brown put an end to relationship rumours as she posted a blurry picture where she and Jake can be seen in a tight embrace as they took a private ride around the London Eye in an empty pod. The very same day, Jake Bongiovi also posted a picture of the two on his Instagram space and wrote, “We’re starting a band send name ideas”.

11. Summer 2021: The couple meet online

During an interview with WIRED in November 2022, Millie revealed that she and Jake met online and remained friends for a bit, before they started dating each other.

