Millie Bobby Brown announces debut novel titled Nineteen Steps; Fan asks, ‘What can you not do?’

Millie Bobby Brown is turning into a published author! Yes, that’s right. The Stranger Things actor took to her social media space yesterday, and shared the wonderful news with her fans and followers.

Millie Bobby Brown’s debut novel Nineteen Steps gets published on September 12

Millie posted a video to make the special announcement as she shared the date of her book’s release, and gave a rough idea regarding what it is about. The 19-year-old actor said, “I’m thrilled to be announcing my debut novel, Nineteen Steps, which will be publishing on 12th September 2023. Nineteen Steps is a historical novel about an amazing, courageous 18-year-old woman called Nellie Morris, who lives with her family in Bethnal Green, in London’s East End, while the second world war rages on around them. When a tragic accident occurs during an air raid one night, the consequences are catastrophic - and life will never be the same again for Nellie,”





She elaborated further and shared that writing the novel has been a ‘special’ project for her. Writing Nineteen Steps has been a really special project for me. As per the Enola Holmes actress, the book is inspired by true events and her own family history. Ending the video, she said that she hopes that her fans will find the ‘true spirit of love and strength’ in her novel and that she cannot wait to share it with people. Millie’s book is available to pre-order now.

Fans react to Millie Bobby Brown’s book announcement

As soon as Millie dropped the video, fans, and followers went gaga over her post. Her Stranger Things co-actor Noah Schnapp commented, “Millie this is sick”. One fan’s comment read, “WHAT CAN U NOT DO IS THE REAL QUESTION.” Yet another fan’s comment read, “our little eleven has grown so much that she’s publishing books now (crying emoji) so proud of you (heart emoji)”.

Are you excited about Millie Bobby Brown’s upcoming novel? Let us know in the comments below.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Millie Bobby Brown just turn down £10 million to star in a Stranger Things spin-off film?