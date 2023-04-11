Millie Bobby Brown announces engagement with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, flaunts huge diamond ring

Millie Bobby Brown, who is well-known for her phenomenal performance in the Netflix original series Stranger Things, is not single anymore. She made the engagement announcement to her partner Jake Bongiovi, with whom she has shared a love bond for the last three years.

On Tuesday, April 11. Millie, who is 19, revealed her engagement by sharing an adorable photo with her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi. It's known that Jake is the son of famed singer Jon Bon Jovi.

Engagement announcement:

She posted an adorable picture of herself and her boyfriend Jake on Instagram along with the statement, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want them all."

Jake also posted the news on his Instagram account, along with two images of the pair. He captioned it "Forever".

The pair posed in a beach-themed picture session to commemorate their union, with Millie donning a crochet dress and Jake matching it with a white polo shirt, where the newly engaged Millie couldn't stop flaunting her hefty diamond ring.

Couple to soon tie the knot?

Sources claim that Millie and Jake's marriage is on the cards. As they see the way their relationship has progressed from being a stranger on Instagram to now holding hands and announcing their union, it may come as a surprise when they drop marriage invitations soon.

Millie and her Instagram love quest:

The pair met on Instagram, quickly became friends, and eventually fell in love. We met on Instagram, she remarked. And after a little period of friendship

