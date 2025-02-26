Millie Bobby Brown Claps Back at a Photographer at The Electric State Premiere: 'He's Not My...'
Millie Bobby Brown had a surprising moment at The Electric State premiere when she called out a photographer for a mistake about her relationship. Read on to know more.
Millie Bobby Brown made sure everyone knew her relationship status at The Electric State premiere in Los Angeles. The Stranger Things star attended the event with her husband, Jake Bongiovi, on February 24, 2025.
As the couple posed for photographers, someone mistakenly referred to Jake as Millie’s boyfriend. The actress quickly corrected them, saying, “He’s not my boyfriend.”
According to Mirror, the photographers apologized, and Millie laughed it off, responding, “It’s OK.” Jake, son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, also found the moment amusing and chuckled at the mix-up.
Millie and Jake have been together for several years. They confirmed their relationship in June 2021 when they shared a selfie on social media.
In April 2023, Millie announced their engagement with a black-and-white Instagram photo, quoting Taylor Swift’s Lover: “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all.”
Two months later, they hosted a private engagement party, posing in front of heart-shaped white balloons and a sign that read, “Mr & Mrs Bongiovi.” The couple tied the knot in May 2024 in an intimate ceremony in the Hamptons, attended by close family and friends.
At the premiere, Millie turned heads in a gold-embellished floor-length gown with a sweetheart neckline. She paired it with a gold choker and styled her blonde hair in an elegant updo.
Jake complemented her look with a classic tuxedo and black bowtie. The couple smiled and posed together as they promoted Millie’s latest Netflix film, where she stars alongside Chris Pratt.
Besides her new film, Millie will return as Eleven in the final season of Stranger Things, set to premiere in November 2025. The show has been a massive success, making Millie one of Hollywood’s biggest young stars.
