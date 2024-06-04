Millie Bobby Brown is happily flexing her new status as a wife. A few weeks after she and her husband Jake Bongiovi tied the knot in May, the 20-year-old actress shared an Instagram post announcing their wedding. On Monday, Millie Bobby Brown shared several pictures from her vacation to Universal Studios with her husband Jake Bongiovi on Instagram.

Millie Bobby Brown confirms her wedding with Jake Bongiovi

Brown can be seen in the images wearing high-waisted, classic-wash denim shorts from her Florence by Mills Fashion line. She had the word wifey designed to appear across the back of the shorts.

She added a trucker cap as an accessory, which she purposefully turned inside out to show the imprinted "Wife of the party" phrase on the front. They can be seen holding hands, having fun at carnival activities, and posing for pictures with dinosaurs at Jurassic Park.

See Post:

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's private wedding

Ever since their marriage became public, Brown and Bongiovi have largely kept the specifics of their marriage under wraps. But on a few occasions, the newlyweds have flaunted their wedding rings. Following the wedding news, the newlyweds were spotted out shopping in the Hamptons. On May 27, the model and Strangers Things star were seen out and about, casually dressed and donning their wedding rings.

Jake and Millie plan a big wedding ceremony this year

"They are planning a bigger ceremony in the US later this year, but they have already completed all the paperwork and are legally married," a source told the US Sun. According to the source, they exchanged vows in front of their closest family members during a very intimate and low-key ceremony.

Brown has previously expressed her desire to keep the details of the wedding private, emphasizing the importance of having special moments away from prying eyes.

Jake Bon Jovi and Millie Bon Jovi's relationship

Brown and Bongiovi started dating in January 2023, Jake called Millie his partner for life, showing his seriousness in their relationship. Jake posted photos with the hashtag "forever," and Millie hinted at their engagement with a photo of her ring. Later, Millie confirmed their engagement in September 2023.

